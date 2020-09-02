OTTAWA -- An Ottawa resident tested positive for COVID-19 after being alerted to a close contact with a confirmed case through the COVID Alert App.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches shared the story during a media availability with reporters on Wednesday, saying it highlights the importance of using the app to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Etches says an individual received a notification through the COVID Alert App that they were in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. That individual presented for testing, and tested positive for COVID-19.

"We just learned of our first individual who was notified through the COVID Alert App that he had been in close contact with someone who has then gone on to test positive for COVID-19. And that person then went for testing, and also tested positive for COVID-19," said Dr. Etches.

"This is useful. The more people that download the COVID-19 App the better. It will help us the larger percentage of the population that uses the app."

The COVID Alert App was downloaded more than 2.2 million times in the first month after its launch.

Health Canada told CTV News Ottawa only 110 people who tested positive for COVID-19 entered the information into the app to notify others of a possible exposure to novel coronavirus.