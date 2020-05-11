OTTAWA -- Ottawa Bylaw officers continue to issue parking tickets during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there’s been fewer illegal parkers on the road since the middle of March.

Changes in traffic patterns and relaxed parking restrictions have resulted in an 80 per cent drop in parking tickets issued between March 17 and April 30, compared to the same period last year.

Statistics provided to CTV New Ottawa show Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services issued 6,184 parking tickets between March 17 and April 30. During the same period in 2019, Bylaw Services officers issued 30,614 tickets for parking violations.

In a presentation to Council on April 22, City Treasurer Wendy Stephanson said the City of Ottawa expected to lose $5.1 million in parking ticket and other Bylaw Services revenue if the COVID-19 measures remained in place until the end of June.

On March 17, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services suspended enforcement of the offence of parking in excess of time limits on city streets.

“This measure was taken to support residents and to encourage them to work from home in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19,” said Roger Chapman, Bylaw and Regulatory Services Director in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.

“Since that date, the number of tickets issued has declined due to the significant change in traffic pattern. Bylaw and Regulatory Services would like to thank residents for taking measures to work from home and for continuing to follow all parking restrictions that remain in effect."

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services provided the total number of parking tickets issued since March 17 to CTV News Ottawa.

March 17 to 30

2020: 2,186

2019: 11,406

April

2020: 3,998

2019: 19,208

According to the City of Ottawa's website, parking fines range from $60 for parking in excess of posted time limits to $190 for parking a tow truck within 100 metres of the scene of an apparent collision. Parking in a space reserved for physically disabled - with no disability parking permit is $450.

There is an early payment fee if you pay the fine within 15 days of the ticket being issued.