OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting the first COVID-19 death in the city in more than a month.

A single new death was reported in OPH's daily COVID-19 dashboard update—the first since June 25—bringing the death toll in Ottawa to 264 residents.

Another 25 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported, more than any other health unit in Ontario.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Ottawa's 25 cases were among the 111 added province wide.

The 25 new cases in Ottawa bring the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases seen in the city, since the first case was confirmed on March 11, to 2,468.

This is the 11th day in a row that Ottawa has seen a double-digit increase in the number of total cases in the city. Ottawa is the only health unit in eastern Ontario to report any new cases Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex reported 22 cases, while Toronto had just six.

Today, Ontario is reporting 111 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase. Locally, 27 of the 34 PHUs are reporting 5 or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases. Ottawa is reporting 25 cases with 22 more cases in Windsor-Essex. There are only 6 new cases reported in Toronto. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 28, 2020

Ottawa Public Health says there are currently 10 people in hospital with COVID-19 complications, two more since Monday, and four people are in intensive care. On Monday, three people were in the ICU.

Active Cases

The number of known active cases in Ottawa rose by four on Tuesday, as resolved cases surged.

OPH is reporting 269 known active cases of COVID-19 in the city. The number of active cases is the number of total cases minus the number of resolved cases and deaths.

The number of resolved cases rose by 20 on Tuesday to 1,935, meaning just over 78 per cent of all laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa have passed 14 days since symptom onset or positive test result.

Ottawa Public Health continues to say the number of actual infections in Ottawa could be 5 to 30 times greater than the number of laboratory-confirmed infections.

Cases by age

Eleven of the 25 new cases reported in Ottawa were in people under the age of 20, with five in kids under 10. There were no new cases reported in anyone 70 or older.

Here is a breakdown of all COVID-19 cases to date by age category:

90+ years: 197 (0 new cases)

80-89 years: 274 (0 new cases)

70-79 years: 188 (0 new cases)

60-69 years: 254 (2 new cases)

50-59 years: 337 (2 new cases)

40-49 years: 327 (3 new cases)

30-39 years: 322 (2 new cases)

20-29 years: 382 (5 new cases)

10-19 years: 120 (6 new cases)

0-9 years: 67 (5 new cases)

Now is the time to flatten the curve: Dr. Etches

Ottawa's top doctor says she's concerned with the shape of Ottawa's COVID-19 curve.

There have been 367 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ottawa so far in July, nearly three times the 132 cases reported in June.

Speaking on CTV News at Noon, Dr. Vera Etches said actions taken now will help flatten the curve again.

"We're in a situation where the curve is a problem," she said. "It's showing us that if we don't change what we're doing right now, we can get back into exponential growth of cases."

Etches is urging everyone to maintain physical distance as much as possible.

"We need to make that space grow again because it's that two metres of distance between us that will stop transmission of this virus."

Dr. Etches said people's actions in their private lives are what is contributing to the recent growth, and not businesses, as Ottawa approaches two weeks of being in Stage 3.

However, she cautioned that social activity can spread the virus in professional settings.

"When cases spread in our social environments, that can be introduced into a workplace, or a bar. That's a risk," she said.

Dr. Etches called for a return to basic pandemic control measures among the population as soon as possible.

"For us, right now is the time. Today. We're asking people to go back to remembering the basics. Staying home if you're sick. Don't go visit someone if you're sick. If you're gathering with people do it with distance if those people are not in your household or in that small group of ten. Doing things outdoors as much as possible. Today."