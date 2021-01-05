OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is in the process of drafting a class order to limit the number of people who can gather at outdoor recreational amenities.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches says images of large crowds at places such as skating rinks and tobogganing hills is cause for concern.

"I will be issuing a class order under the Health Protection and Promotion Act to all residents of Ottawa and all people responsible for the ownership and operation of outdoor recreational spaces," Dr. Etches said.

The order, which is expected to be issued Tuesday or Wednesday, would cap the number of people on skating rinks or in gathering sites such as parking lots, trailheads or the top and bottom of hills at 25.

Dr. Etches said she understands the importance of physical activity, and she encourages people to get outside and be active and celebrate winter, but cautioned residents to avoid crowded places.

Enforcement still focused on education

Dr. Etches and Emergency and Protective Services General Manager Anthony Di Monte said bylaw officers will be focused on educating residents about the new rules over handing out fines.

What about the Canal?

The largest skating rink in the world, the Rideau Canal Skateway, is a popular destination every winter. Dr. Etches said the Skateway is a special case and her team is working with the National Capital Commission on how best to ensure safety on the ice.

City in the red zone

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 key monitoring indicators are trending in the "red" zone, with more than 70 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days and with hospitalizations on the rise.

Dr. Etches warned that hospitalizations in Ottawa have nearly doubled in the past week, and added that if the trend continues, it could put other care, such as surgeries, at risk.

A 28-day provincewide shutdown that began Dec. 26, 2020 remains in effect.

