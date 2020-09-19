OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says it will "never ever ever ever" call and ask you for money to perform a COVID-19 test.

The health unit is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls asking for money or credit card information to perform tests during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Never ever ever ever will Ottawa Public Health (or any other health agency) call you and ask for $$ or your credit card number to perform a COVID-19 test. Never," said the Ottawa Public Health in a message on Twitter.

"Those calls are fraudulent .. and yes, we think it's awful."