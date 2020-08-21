OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 36 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the city in Friday's update.

The jump in cases comes on a day when 131 new cases were reported provincewide.

This is the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since July 21, when 43 cases were reported. OPH's figures differ slightly from the figures come from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary, where 37 new cases were reported, but OPH's report on Thursday was 12 new cases versus 11 reported by the province. Both entities are now reporting the same cumulative total.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the increased number of cases across Ontario is the result of 11 public health units that hadn't reported data on Thursday updating their figures on Friday. Ottawa was not one of those health units.

With the 11 missing public health units now having entered their numbers for yesterday and with all 34 units reporting today, Ontario has added 131 cases of #COVID19. Because of the data gap yesterday, today’s number is an overestimation of daily counts. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 21, 2020

In addition to new cases in Ottawa, provincial health officials reported two from the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, one from Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health and one from the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 2,794 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa residents since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

One additional death was reported on Friday, bringing the city's death toll from COVID-19 to 266. This is the second death reported in August. According to dashboard information, a woman in her 60s died.

OPH says six people are currently in hospital, with zero in intensive care.

ACTIVE CASES

The number of known active cases rose to 147 in Friday's update, driven by the large increase in new lab-confirmed cases.

Eleven new cases are considered resolved, for a total of 2,381 or 85.2 per cent of all known cases in the city to date.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES BY AGE

Nineteen of the 36 new cases reported by Ottawa Public Health are in people under the age of 30, with ten cases in people in their 20s.

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Six new cases (107 cases total, 24 active )

) 10-19 years-old: Three new cases (177 cases total, 24 active )

) 20-29 years-old: Ten new cases (460 cases total, 35 active )

) 30-39 years-old: Six new cases (378 cases total, 19 active )

) 40-49 years-old: Four new cases (350 cases total, 12 active )

) 50-59 years-old: Four new cases (376 cases total, 20 active )

) 60-69-years-old: Two new cases (274 cases total, 8 active )

) 70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (195 cases total, 3 active )

) 80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (277 cases total, 0 active )

) 90+ years: One new case (200 cases total, 2 active)

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

There are three active outbreaks in congregate care settings in Ottawa.

The outbreak at Mothercraft Ottawa Home Child Care has ended. There was one case in a child.

The following locations are experiencing outbreaks:

Billingswood Manor

Carling Family Shelter

St. Louis Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Click here for the latest figures on all institutional outbreaks in Ottawa.