PEMBROKE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say eight people in Pembroke are under arrest following two separate drug investigations.

Police said officers searched a home on Pembroke Street West on Oct. 9, seizing suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamines. Officers also seized $1900 in cash, a replica handgun and other items "associated with drug trafficking", a news release said.

Seven people are facing three counts each of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking:

Robyn Dtimar, age 30 of McNab-Braeside Township

Brian Eccles, age 57 of Pembroke

Amanda Redwood, age 22 of Pembroke

Tyler Lanthier, age 31 of Pembroke

Benjamin LeClaire, age 24 of Pembroke

Cory LaPierre, age 33 of Pembroke

Wayne Vaillancourt, age 57 of Pembroke

Some of the accused are also charged with failing to comply with release or probation orders.

LaPierre and Lanthier were held for a bail hearing. The others were released and are due in court in November.

Also on Oct. 9, OPP officers searched a home on Cecil Street in Pembroke and seized a quantity of drugs--suspected to be methamphetamines and fentanyl--cell phones, drug paraphernalia, stolen property and a pellet rifle. Police also seized a motor vehicle.

Timothy Nicholas Turcotte, age 40 of Pembroke is facing two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Turcotte was held for a bail hearing, scheduled for Oct. 13.