Eight arrested and charged in two Pembroke drug busts
An image from the OPP showing drugs seized at a home in Pembroke on Oct. 9, 2020. (Photo submitted by Ontario Provincial Police)
PEMBROKE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say eight people in Pembroke are under arrest following two separate drug investigations.
Police said officers searched a home on Pembroke Street West on Oct. 9, seizing suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamines. Officers also seized $1900 in cash, a replica handgun and other items "associated with drug trafficking", a news release said.
Seven people are facing three counts each of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking:
- Robyn Dtimar, age 30 of McNab-Braeside Township
- Brian Eccles, age 57 of Pembroke
- Amanda Redwood, age 22 of Pembroke
- Tyler Lanthier, age 31 of Pembroke
- Benjamin LeClaire, age 24 of Pembroke
- Cory LaPierre, age 33 of Pembroke
- Wayne Vaillancourt, age 57 of Pembroke
Some of the accused are also charged with failing to comply with release or probation orders.
LaPierre and Lanthier were held for a bail hearing. The others were released and are due in court in November.
Also on Oct. 9, OPP officers searched a home on Cecil Street in Pembroke and seized a quantity of drugs--suspected to be methamphetamines and fentanyl--cell phones, drug paraphernalia, stolen property and a pellet rifle. Police also seized a motor vehicle.
Timothy Nicholas Turcotte, age 40 of Pembroke is facing two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.
Turcotte was held for a bail hearing, scheduled for Oct. 13.