OTTAWA -- Face masks could soon be mandatory in designated outdoor "zones" in the City of Ottawa where city staff worry there may be a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

A report for Wednesday's Council meeting recommends amending Ottawa's Temporary Mask Bylaw to establish designated outdoor areas where face masks will be mandatory during busy periods. If approved, the general manager of Emergency and Protective Services would have the authority to identify "high risk areas or zones in the city where masks would be required on specific days of the week during specific hours of the day."

Emergency and Protective Services general manager Anthony Di Monte and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches outline the idea of "designated unenclosed public spaces" as part of amendments to the five-week-old bylaw.

"Over the course of the spring and summer months, there have been a number of instances of large gatherings in outdoor areas of the city where two-metre physical distancing was not practicable and masks were not being worn, thereby posing a significant risk for the transmission of the virus," the report states.

It adds that with the reopening of businesses, the impending reopening of elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools and continued opportunities for residents to socialize, "mechanisms to quickly address situations where there is a high risk of transmission are necessary."

If approved by council, the Emergency and Protective Services GM would have the authority to issue an order to require masks in a "Designated Unenclosed Public Space" for specific days of the week and hours. He would be able to rescind the order when the risk of COVID-19 transmission is sufficiently reduced or eliminated.

The order would only be issued if the medical officer of health confirmed mandatory face masks in a specific outdoor zone are needed. The area councillor and the Business Improvement Area would be notified.

Staff do not anticipate the orders for a mandatory mask zone would be imposed frequently or for extended periods of time.

Ottawa's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw currently covers enclosed public spaces, including malls, grocery stores, movie theatres, recreational and health facilities, places of worship, and City of Ottawa facilities.

Council will also vote Wednesday to extend the mandatory mask bylaw to cover common areas in condominiums and apartment buildings. The report also recommends extending the mandatory face mask bylaw until at least Oct. 31