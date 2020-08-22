OTTAWA -- Residents and visitors at condominiums and multi-unit residential buildings in Ottawa will soon be required to wear a face mask in all common areas, including the elevator, lobby and laundry room.

A report for Wednesday's Council meeting recommends amending Ottawa's Temporary Mask Bylaw to make masks mandatory in common areas at condos and apartment buildings in Ottawa.

Council passed the temporary face mask bylaw on July 15, making face masks mandatory in all indoor public places. Under the bylaw, you must wear a mask at

Restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments

Retail locations

Places of worship

Sports facilities

Museums, theatres and other entertainment venues

Public areas in hotels and other short-term rental premises

Public areas in hospitals and other health facilities

The mandatory face mask bylaw also applies to City of Ottawa buildings and facilities, including libraries. On June 15, face masks became mandatory on all OC Transpo buses, the O-Train, in stations and on Para Transpo Vehicles.

In a letter dated Aug. 6, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches issued a correspondence to multi-unit dwelling managers and owners, landlords, condominium corporations, and residential building management companies, with a strong recommendation to implement mask policies in common areas.

In a report for Wednesday's Council meeting, Emergency and Protective Services General Manager Anthony Di Monte writes that in accordance with Dr. Etches "strong recommendation" to implement face masks policies in apartments and condos, staff propose amending the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw to require that:

"Persons entering or remaining in the enclosed common areas of condominiums and multi-unit residential buildings be required to wear a mask."

According to the proposed changes to the Mandatory Mask Bylaw, the common areas in condos and multi-unit residential buildings means an "interior shared space or amenity," including:

Entrance

Lobby

Laundry Room

Elevator

Gym

Staff say the bylaw will require building operators to post signage at every entrance to the premises advising of the mask requirement. Building operators must also ensure the availability of alcohol-based hand rub at all entrances.

If approved by Council on Wednesday, face masks will be mandatory in all common areas of condos and multi-unit buildings immediately.

Mandatory face masks until at least Halloween

The City of Ottawa will make face masks mandatory in all indoor public spaces, city facilities, condos and apartment buildings until at least Halloween.

The report recommends Council extend the expiry date for the Temporary Mask Bylaw until Oct. 31. The bylaw is currently set to expire on Aug. 26.

The report from Di Monte says the additional two months allows staff to conduct a periodic review of the bylaw over the period, and lines up with the end of patio season.

Between July 15 and Aug. 19, Ottawa Bylaw officers issued one charge and 167 warnings for violating the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw. The city has received 473 service requests related to the bylaw.