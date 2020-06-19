OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police would like to speak to anyone at Petrie Island the evening a two-year-old boy drowned in the Ottawa River.

On Tuesday, Ottawa Police, fire and paramedics responded to a call about a small child missing at the popular beach in Ottawa's east-end around 5:30 p.m.

The Ottawa Fire Water Rescue unit located the missing boy without vital signs in the water. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

On Friday, Investigators asked for the public's assistance in regards to the drowning at Petrie Island.

Anyone who was present at Petrie Island on June 16 and may have information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Tip Line at 613-236-1222, ext. 5760 or email mcm@ottawapolice.ca.