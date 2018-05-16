

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police say it’s “all hands on deck” for Canada Road Safety Week.

All enforcement agencies across Canada are taking part in the seven-day national campaign focusing on making roads safer.

Staff Sgt. Francois D’Aoust said on Twitter that police are focusing on taking the “D’s out of your driving: Drunk, Drugged, Drowsy, Distracted, Dangerously or Detached (seatbelts).”

After 6 collisions with injuries in 2 days, two of them serious enough to have @OPScollisions investigate, it's clearly time to focus on #CanadaRoadSafetyWeek

Sgt. Mark Gatien said officers in the Traffic Services Section will be conducting various education and safety enforcement blitzes across Ottawa.

Gatien tweeted he issued 16 charges for using a handheld device while driving during a 3 hour Cellphone Enforcement Blitz during Tuesday’s rush hour.

Two people have died in collisions on Ottawa roads so far this week. A 63-year-old woman died after being struck by a dump truck at the intersection of Cedar Creek Drive and Findlay Creek Drive on Tuesday. A 78-year-old woman died from injuries suffered in a three-vehicle crash in North Gower on Sunday.