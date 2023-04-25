Ottawa police shoot bear dead in Kanata

Ottawa police have shot and killed a bear after it was spotted in Ottawa's west end in recent days snacking on birdseed. (Supplied) Ottawa police have shot and killed a bear after it was spotted in Ottawa's west end in recent days snacking on birdseed. (Supplied)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina