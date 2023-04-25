Ottawa police shoot bear dead in Kanata

Ottawa police have shot and killed a bear after it was spotted near homes in the west end several times over the past few days.

Police were called to a Kanata neighbourhood Monday evening after reports of a bear in the area, they said in a statement.

"This is believed to be the same bear seen in other residential areas in the west end recently," police said. "Upon arrival, officers found the animal in close proximity to homes and deemed it to be a significant public safety risk."

Police said that officers worked to safely remove the bear from the area, but "after exhausting all available options, it became clear that the animal could not be safely relocated."

"Regrettably, the bear had to be put down to ensure the safety of residents in the surrounding area."

The bear was first spotted in the Bells Corners neighbourhood last Wednesday.

On Friday, Ottawa Bylaw said the city and the National Capital Commission were working with the province's ministry of natural resources to humanely trap the animal and return it to the wilderness.

Earlier Monday, Ottawa Bylaw told city staff in an email the bear had been spotted in the Bridlewood area of Kanata and appeared to be drawn to bird feeders. One city councillor asked residents to consider removing food sources from their backyards, including birdseed.

Police said Monday night that although the bear's death was not the outcome anyone wanted, "it was a necessary action to prevent harm to our community."

"We appreciate the concern that has been expressed about this incident, and we want to assure the public that we will continue to work closely with our partners to promote wildlife safety."