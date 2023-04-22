Ottawa Police Services Board recommends Ottawa psychiatrist as new chair
The Ottawa Police Services Board is recommending prominent local psychiatrist Dr. Gail Beck be appointed as the board's next chair.
A report prepared for Wednesday's city council meeting recommends Beck as the council-appointed member of the board and that Beck be named chair, replacing Suzanne Valiquet, who has served as chair in an interim role since this term of council was sworn in.
The selection panel for a new council-appointed member of the board was comprised of Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and councillors Cathy Curry and Rawlson King. Sutcliffe had said during the election campaign that he would take a seat on the Ottawa Police Services Board, but would not serve as chair. Instead, he said he would seek out "a strong independent community member who is qualified not only to serve on the Police Services Board but also step into the role of Chair."
Under former mayor Jim Watson, a city councillor occupied the chair's position. Eli El-Chantiry was the chair of the OPSB for many years, before Diane Deans became chair, a position from which she was dramatically removed during the "Freedom Convoy" protest after the departure of police chief Peter Sloly. El-Chantiry replaced Deans for the remainder of the council term. Both councillors chose not to seek re-election.
The selection panel for the new council appointee to the board received 113 applications and interviewed four candidates before recommending Beck as the appointee, the report states.
Beck is the interim Psychiatrist-in-Chief and Chief of Staff at the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre. She has served on numerous medical boards and is chair of the board of governors at Algonquin College, according to the Royal's website.
Beck will be paid $54,000 a year for her role as OPSB chair, if her appointment is approved. The funding comes from budgeted money that would have otherwise gone to the constituency services budget of a councillor named Chair of the Board.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's how much you need to earn to buy a new home in Ottawa
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Astronaut practices can help earthlings be more sustainable, here's how
Some of the lessons astronauts need to learn before heading to space, where items like food and water are of the utmost importance, can also apply here on Earth, as people look for ways to conserve, reduce and reuse.
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
Small plane crashes into 2 homes south of Montreal; 2 men in critical condition
Quebec provincial police say two men are in critical condition after their small plane crashed into two houses south of Montreal early Friday evening.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Dame Edna creator Barry Humphries dies in Sydney at 89
Tony Award-winning comedian Barry Humphries, internationally renowned for his garish stage persona Dame Edna Everage, a condescending and imperfectly-veiled snob whose evolving character has delighted audiences over seven decades, has died. He was 89.
N.S. man’s incredible weight loss journey gets support from Arnold Schwarzenegger
A Nova Scotia man’s weight loss journey has attracted the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Five things to know about the NHL playoffs, including Islanders' history-making feat
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets will be looking to grab 2-1 leads in their respective opening-round NHL playoff series' when action continues tonight in Winnipeg and Tampa, Fla.
World risks losing 1 language a month over the next 40 years at current rate: study
A language could be lost every month over the next four decades if steps aren't taken to preserve them, a new study suggests, with certain Indigenous languages at greatest risk of disappearing.
'Darkness engulfing us': Amid education ban, Afghan girls attend secret classes
The Taliban banned Afghan girls from getting an education. They're now risking their lives to attend secret classes.
Atlantic
-
Union disputes N.S. government over fate of workers at hotel turned provincial shelter
Nova Scotia's government says a Dartmouth hotel it has leased as a homeless shelter will also house people who are discharged from hospitals but still require a bed and care.
-
Politicians point fingers over who should cover $2.4M CBRM budget shortfall
Politicians at the local and provincial levels are can’t seem to agree on who should cover a $2.4 million shortfall in the CBRM.
-
Kalin's Call: Drier than normal April continues, Lyrid meteor shower peaks this weekend
It’s been a dry month of April in the Maritimes. No rain is in the forecast for the upcoming weekend and only a low chance of showers so far for next week.
Toronto
-
Air Canada was handling $20M in goods stolen in heist at Toronto Pearson airport, source says
Air Canada's cargo operations were handling the $20 million worth of high-value goods mysteriously stolen from Toronto Pearson airport, a source says.
-
Nick Nurse fired as Toronto Raptors head coach
The Toronto Raptors have fired Nick Nurse four years after the head coach steered the team towards its first NBA championship win.
-
Man seriously injured in shooting inside North York bar
A man has been seriously injured after being shot in a bar in North York, police say.
Montreal
-
Small plane crashes into 2 homes south of Montreal; 2 men in critical condition
Quebec provincial police say two men are in critical condition after their small plane crashed into two houses south of Montreal early Friday evening.
-
Montreal police investigating after video shows car drive into traffic signaller on closed street
Montreal police say they are investigating after a video posted on social media showed a driver trying to force their way into a traffic signaller down a closed street.
-
Study dives into babies diapers to check out viruses and bacteria
A study involving researchers from Laval University found that the gut microbiota of babies contains 10 times more viruses than it does bacteria, and the vast majority of these viruses are unknown to scientists. The international research team spent five years examining the diaper contents of 647 one-year-old Danish babies. They found 10,000 species of viruses in their feces from 248 viral families, only 16 of which were previously known.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man gets 2-year hunting ban for killing moose off-season, two others fined
A Sudbury man is banned from hunting in Ontario for two years and has been fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed while two people who helped him retrieve it have also been fined.
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
-
Two northerners enjoying fast food fame
Two people from our region are getting involved with some big-name fast food chains.
London
-
Murder charge laid in London, Ont. 'sudden death' investigation
Charges have been laid in connection to a 'sudden death' investigation after an unresponsive woman with serious injuries was discovered at a residence in west London, Ont. on Thursday afternoon and later died.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Jury finds man charged in 2021 fatal stabbing not guilty
Harpreet Majhail, 38, who was facing charges related to the 2021 stabbing death of a London man has been found not guilty.
-
Retaliation against photo radar boxes isn’t slowing fines
A year after the automated cameras began ticketing speeders, the devices are showing signs of retaliation and abuse.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba may re-examine rail relocation following train derailment
A train derailment closed a stretch of a busy Winnipeg thoroughfare Friday and prompted Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government to refloat the billion-dollar idea of relocating rail lines outside the city.
-
Advocates speak out over newborn apprehensions in Manitoba
Manitoba's practice of apprehending newborn babies is being criticized after a family recorded a CFS worker taking a young Indigenous mother's baby even though advocates say she did everything right.
-
'We share their concerns': Canada's police chiefs asking for help to keep the public and officers safe
Keeping dangerous offenders from being released as well as mental health and addictions were on the agenda for the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police as the organization requested a meeting with premiers to discuss safety concerns.
Kitchener
-
'I know we were meant to be': Jury hears final text messages sent between Ager Hasan and Melinda Vasilije
Dozens of text messages were presented to a Kitchener courtroom Friday as a computer forensic analyst from Waterloo regional police was called as a witness at the trial of Ager Hasan.
-
Waterloo regional police facing questions over staffing report
The report, prepared for police by consultant KPMG, recommends WRPS could pay for additional officers using budget surpluses – but the full report, including that recommendation, was not released until after the 2023 budget was already approved.
-
Kitchener impaired driver broke through road closure and narrowly avoided crash before trying to flee: Police
A Kitchener, Ont. driver has been arrested after police say he broke through a road closure barricade on Highway 401 and narrowly avoided causing another collision. The highway had been closed following an earlier fatal crash.
Calgary
-
From the bargaining table to the street: Alberta employees push for 'better'
As federal public service workers continue their strike across the country, hundreds of Albertans are lending a hand and asking for a little help of their own.
-
CTrain slips off the tracks at Dalhousie LRT Station
Calgary Transit ran into a bit of an issue on Friday when one of its Red Line trains derailed at the Dalhousie CTrain Station.
-
Bandits stay in the moment as AJHL finals set to kick off Friday
All that stands between the Brooks Bandits three-peating as AJHL champions are the Spruce Gove Saints.
Saskatoon
-
Man injured in violent Sask. arrest to be removed from life support
A man injured in an incident involving Prince Albert police will soon be taken off life support, according to his family.
-
Saskatoon priest placed on leave after sexual assault charge
A Saskatoon priest has been placed on administrative leave following sexual assault allegations involving a minor.
-
Sask. police get nearly $500k to expand police and crisis team program
The province is expanding the Police and Crisis Team (PACT) programs in Saskatoon and Regina with $468,800 in an effort to divert more people experiencing mental health crises away from hospitals and jail cells.
Edmonton
-
Kings defeat Oilers in OT to take 2-1 series lead
Trevor Moore scored a power-play goal at 3:24 of overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
-
2022 saw more violent crimes in Edmonton than any other year: police
More violent crimes were reported in Edmonton in 2022 than any other year, new numbers released by the Edmonton Police Service show.
-
Man wanted on warrants in connection with 2021 restaurant shooting in custody
The man police say drove a getaway vehicle in a 2021 restaurant shooting is now in custody.
Vancouver
-
'I feel alienated': Musqueam elder left living in poor conditions
Life for a Musqueam elder has reached a breaking point. Seventy-seven-year-old Dunstan Campbell has been living in a home on the reserve for eight months that is filled with mould, debris, and collapsing ceilings.
-
Multiple arrests made after man kidnapped, held hostage for 2 days: Port Moody police
Multiple arrests have been made after a man was kidnapped in Port Moody earlier this week.
-
Calls for bail reforms headline meeting between premiers, police chiefs
Calls to reform Canada's bail system were the main talking point during a meeting between provincial and territorial premiers and the association representing Canada's police chiefs Friday.
Regina
-
Some areas in southeast Sask. saw 60 centimetres of snow in latest storm, Environment Canada says
As much as 60 centimetres (cm) of snow fell in the Weyburn area during a spring snowstorm that hit southern Saskatchewan this week, according to an Environment Canada weather summary.
-
Man injured in violent Sask. arrest to be removed from life support
A man injured in an incident involving Prince Albert police will soon be taken off life support, according to his family.
-
2 injured in stabbing at northern Sask. high school
A school in La Loche, Sask. is closed on Friday following an incident where two people were injured.