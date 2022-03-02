Ottawa Police Services Board member attended 'Freedom Convoy' protest

A member of the Ottawa Police Services Board is facing calls to step down after attending the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration that blocked downtown streets for more than three weeks.

Sources confirm to CTV News Ottawa that Robert Swaita, one of three provincial government appointees to the police oversight board, attended the protest against COVID-19 public health measures. QP Briefing first reported Swaita attended the rally a few days after it arrived in Ottawa the weekend of Jan. 28.

When contacted by CTV News Ottawa Wednesday afternoon, Swaita declined to comment on whether or not he attended the Freedom Convoy protests or if his restaurant, KS on the Keys, donated food to the truckers. Swaita also would not comment on whether or not he believes he should resign from his role on the Ottawa Police Services Board.

Swaita did not deny any of the allegations against him.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Police Services Board chair Eli El-Chantiry said the board will meet later this week to discuss the situation.

"The Board was made aware of an article this afternoon alleging Board Member Swaita’s participation in recent protests near Parliament Hill rallying against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The Board will be meeting later this week to review the article and the allegations," El-Chantiry said.

The Mayor's Office said Jim Watson was not aware that Swaita participated in the protest.

"While these allegations are concerning, Mayor Watson is not aware of any confirmation that Mr. Swaita participated in the protest. The matter has been referred to the OPSB for review," a spokesperson for Watson said.

The Ontario Liberals are calling on the Ontario government to remove Swaita from his position on the Ottawa Police Services Board.

"I am calling on the Solicitor General (Sylvia Jones) and the premier to ask that person to step down," Ottawa-Vanier MPP Lucille Collard said. "I don't think he belongs in that role anymore."

Collard says news that a member of the Ottawa Police Services Board attended the protest that blocked streets for three weeks is an "additional cold shower on the confidence" the citizens of Ottawa have in the service.

"That’s very concerning, especially from somebody that’s occupying a role on the Police Services Board because in these instances, appearance of bias is just as important because we’re talking about the confidence of the public here in the police services," Collard said.

Swaita was appointed to the Ottawa Police Services Board in March 2020 for a three-year term. He ran for councillor in the riding of Gloucester-Southgate in the 2018 election, coming in second to Coun. Diane Deans.

The province appoints three civilians to sit on the board that oversees the Ottawa Police Service.

Collard says Ontario needs to review the appointment process to ensure transparency and accountability moving forward.

"I think that the review of the appointment process needs to be reviewed and we need to put some really strong benchmarks in terms of accountability and transparency as I just mentioned," Collard said.

"Any delay on acting on this will just raise more suspicion from the population, from Ontarians, regarding the allegiances of the Ford government and the reason why it didn’t act more quickly on the occupation in Ottawa."

Deans, who was removed from the Ottawa Police Services Board during the protest, tells CTV News Ottawa she's "very disappointed" Swaita did not disclose his personal views and his participation to members of the board.

"I think it’s very problematic, especially because he was privy to in-camera, confidential information in his role as a board member," Deans said.

"It was not disclosed to the board and information was being shared freely in-camera with members of the board so I think that’s highly problematic."

Deans says Swaita should resign from the board.

"It undermines the police services board, it undermines public trust and confidence in the Police Services Board in a time where they don’t need any more undermining of trust and confidence," Deans said.

Sandy Smallwood, who resigned from the police services board two weeks ago, says any member of the board should disclose if they're supportive of events such as the "Freedom Convoy."

"It would be extremely important for the member who participated to condemn the activities that were being carried on." Smallwood said.