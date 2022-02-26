Demonstrators opposed to COVID-19 mandates have returned to Ottawa, though in smaller numbers and notably without any heavy vehicles, for a march on Parliament Hill.

The protest comes one week after a massive push by police to remove the "Freedom Convoy" protest that had entrenched itself on downtown streets for three weeks. Hundreds of police officers—empowered by the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act—moved quickly last Saturday to push demonstrators off Wellington Street before towing away large vehicles that had been parked or immobilized in the downtown core.

Approximately 200 people were arrested and more than 100 vehicles were towed away. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revoked the use of the Emergencies Act Wednesday, and states of emergency in Ontario and Ottawa have since ended.

This latest demonstration began on foot at Confederation Park and moved into the "red zone" near Parliament. The organizer tells CTV News Ottawa's Jeremie Charron they spoke to police ahead of time and were allowed onto Parliament Hill.

Protesters carried Canadian flags and signs opposing vaccine mandates. When they arrived on the hill, they began to sing O Canada.

In Ontario, proof of vaccination requirements will be lifted on Tuesday, though some businesses say they will continue to ask patrons for vaccine certificates for some time yet. The province is also actively discussing a plan to end mask mandates in schools and other sectors.

The "Freedom Convoy" protest included anti-mandate elements, though it also contained broader anti-government sentiments. Several organizers of the three-week long occupation were arrested and remain in custody.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jeremie Charron.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

A group of protestors has gathered here at Confederation Park. They will be marching to Parliament Hill calling for an end to all mandates. @ctvottawa @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/l2TPDwurjz — Jeremie Charron (@JCharronCTV) February 26, 2022