Ottawa police have announced new charges against a Quebec man in relation to the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration.

Steeve Charland, 48, of Grenville, Que. was arrested by OPP in Vankleek Hill, Ont. Saturday, Ottawa police said in a news release.

Charland is facing charges of mischief and counselling to commit mischief.

Charland, a former leader of the Quebec-based anti-immigration group La Meute, was acting as the spokesperson for an anti-mandate group called Les Farfadaas, according to Le Droit. Les Farfadaas were camped at the Zibi site in Gatineau, Que. as the convoy protest occupied Ottawa streets across the river.

He is due in court Sunday.

This comes just over a week since the occupation of downtown Ottawa was removed in a multi-day police operation. Several protest organizers have been arrested and charged, including Tamara Lich and Pat King, both of whom were recently denied bail.

Ottawa police said their investigation into the protest and its organizers would continue long after the demonstrators were removed.