Ottawa police seized loaded gun, drugs from Caldwell Ave. home

Five people are facing charges after Ottawa police seized a loaded gun and drugs during an investigation into an assault in Ottawa's west end.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old flagged down a frontline patrol officer after being assaulted with a weapon by five people on Caldwell Avenue.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

An investigation was launched into the incident and a search warrant was executed on Caldwell Avenue on Tuesday. Police say a loaded crime gun, ammunition, cocaine, hydromorphone and heroin were seized from the home.

Five Ottawa residents, ranging in age from 17 to 23 years old, are facing charges of assault with a weapon and drugs and weapons charges.