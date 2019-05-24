

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police say a loaded handgun was seized from a west-end school and a 13-year-old boy has been arrested.

Police were called to the Nepean-area school at around 4:00 p.m. Thursday on reports someone had a gun.

Sources tell CTV News the school is Frank Ryan Catholic Intermediate.

Ottawa Police say at no time was anyone threatened.

The responding officers were able to seize the loaded gun and arrest the boy. He’s facing a list of weapons charges. The investigation is ongoing.

The boy cannot be named because of his age.