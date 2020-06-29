OTTAWA -- Two people were transported to hospital with gunshot wounds after a late afternoon shooting in Ottawa's west-end.

Ottawa Police and paramedics responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Boyce Avenue, just north of Carling Avenue.

Paramedics tells CTV News Ottawa a 23-year-old man was transported to the Ottawa Hospital Trauma Centre in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say a 34-year-old man was also shot in the incident, and was transported to hospital in stable condition.

The Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Section is investigating.

In a release Tuesday afternoon, Ottawa police said investigators want to talk to "anyone who was driving and/or in the area of Carling Avenue/Boyce Avenue at approximately 5:45pm on June 29th and may have information and/or dashcam footage of an extremely erratic driver of a dark blue Ford Explorer, in the westbound lanes of Carling Avenue."

Anyone with information relating to this matter is asked to call the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free 1-800-222-8477, or crimestoppers.ca.