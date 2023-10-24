Ottawa police seeking suspects for Vanier break-in

The Ottawa Police Service is looking for two suspects accused of breaking into a Vanier business.

Police say two suspects arrived at the property around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of McArthur Avenue, just east of Vanier Parkway, in separate Ford pick-up trucks.

One of the pick-ups was pulling a trailer with three large liquid storage tanks. The suspects then filled the tanks with coloured diesel fuel that was stored on the property.

The primary truck is described as a white, 4-door, Ford F250 with an extended truck bed. There is some damage or a decal on the truck's tailgate on the passenger side.

Anyone with information about the identity of these individuals is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 4533

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.