Ottawa police seek witnesses to fatal Vanier collision

Ottawa police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Vanier on Friday that left a woman dead.

A driver had hit the woman with a truck at around 5:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Marier and Deschamps avenues, just north of Montreal Road. She died at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim beyond saying she was 31 years old. No charges have been announced.

Ottawa police said Monday that investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the incident and who has not yet spoken to police.

Witnesses are asked to call the collision investigations unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2481.

A memorial for the woman formed at the intersection over the weekend. Residents in the area say they’d seen the woman in the neighbourhood before she was killed.

"It’s very tragic, a life was lost and it’s doubly tragic that it was lost in the way that it was," said Charlotte Taylor, who lives nearby.

A sign at the intersection reads, "Rest with the Angels" and "We love you, you are at peace now."

--With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Natalie van Rooy.