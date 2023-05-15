Ottawa police seek witnesses to crash on Innes Road that critically injured pedestrian

Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a serious collision on Innes Road Sunday.

Police say a driver struck a 61-year-old pedestrian in a parking lot on Innes Road near Blair Road at around 11:25 a.m.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries and remained in critical condition Monday, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of this incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, extension 2345.