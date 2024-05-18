OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • G2 driver facing stunt driving charges after speeding to 154 km/h on Hwy. 417

    An Ottawa driver is facing charges after stunt driving on Hwy. 417 near Moodie Drive on Saturday. (OPP/X) An Ottawa driver is facing charges after stunt driving on Hwy. 417 near Moodie Drive on Saturday. (OPP/X)
    An Ottawa driver is facing stunt charges after speeding 55 km/h over the posted speed limit in the city's west end.

    Ontario Provincial Police say the G2 driver was stopped on Highway 417 near Moodie Drive shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.

    Police stopped the driver after they were clocked at 154 km/h. The speed limit is 100 km/h on Highway 417 through Ottawa.

    The driver has been charged with stunt driving, where they received an automatic 30-day driver's licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound.

    The driver is set to appear in court at a later date, where if convicted, could be hit with a fine of up to $10,000.

