G2 driver facing stunt driving charges after speeding to 154 km/h on Hwy. 417

An Ottawa driver is facing stunt charges after speeding 55 km/h over the posted speed limit in the city's west end.

Ontario Provincial Police say the G2 driver was stopped on Highway 417 near Moodie Drive shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police stopped the driver after they were clocked at 154 km/h. The speed limit is 100 km/h on Highway 417 through Ottawa.

The driver has been charged with stunt driving, where they received an automatic 30-day driver's licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound.

The driver is set to appear in court at a later date, where if convicted, could be hit with a fine of up to $10,000.