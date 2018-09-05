

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man, following an alleged shoplifting incident in the west end.

Police say they’ve exhausted all of their other investigative avenues.

The suspect is described as a white man, with short hair and a full beard. He was wearing a grey, long-sleeved shirt and was seen carrying a backpack.

Police did not say where the incident occurred or what may have been taken. Police only say it happened in the west end July 30, 2018.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.