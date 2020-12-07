OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing someone in Vanier last month.

In a media release, police said a man was walking down Ste. Anne Avenue at around 9:20 p.m., Nov. 9, 2020, when he was approached by two men. The suspects attacked the victim with a hammer and a "sharp object" and robbed the man, police allege.

Investigators believe the attack was targeted.

The suspects ran away. The victim was treated for his injuries in hospital and later released.

Police say one suspect has been identified, but another remains unknown.

The unidentified suspect is described as an Indigenous man, in his early twenties, with a slender build. He is 6’0 to 6’1 (183-186cm) tall, weighs about 170 lbs (77 kg), and had bleached blonde/dyed longer hair. He was wearing a dark-coloured Roots sweatshirt, white running shoes and was carrying a dark-coloured satchel at the time of the attack.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.