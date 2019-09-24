

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





OTTAWA - Ottawa Police are looking for help identifying a suspect wanted for a violent robbery downtown late last month.

A man was attacked by two other men at 10:15pm on August 27th, on Murray Street, police say.

A 22-year-old suspect has been identified and the search continues for the other.

One suspect punched the victim and the other stabbed him with a knife.

Both suspects took some items and fled the scene.

The unknown suspect is described as a black male in his 20s. He was wearing a black Adidas-style jacket at the time of the incident.