Ottawa Police seek robbery suspect
Ottawa Police seek a man wanted for violent robbery August 27th, 2019. He is described as male in his twenties, wearing a black Adidas style jacket at the time of the incident.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 1:55PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 24, 2019 2:02PM EDT
OTTAWA - Ottawa Police are looking for help identifying a suspect wanted for a violent robbery downtown late last month.
A man was attacked by two other men at 10:15pm on August 27th, on Murray Street, police say.
A 22-year-old suspect has been identified and the search continues for the other.
One suspect punched the victim and the other stabbed him with a knife.
Both suspects took some items and fled the scene.
The unknown suspect is described as a black male in his 20s. He was wearing a black Adidas-style jacket at the time of the incident.