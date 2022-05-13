Ottawa police seek missing 17-year-old boy
Ottawa police are searching for a missing teen last seen in the city’s west end.
Matthew Fernandes, 17, was last seen in the Britannia Road area, police said in a news release late Thursday night.
His family and police are concerned for his safety.
He’s described as 5-foot-7 with a slim build, short dark hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing an army-style green hoodie, orange swim trunks and flip flops.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
