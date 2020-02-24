Waldo the giant Snowman keeps an eye on Orleans
Published Monday, February 24, 2020 8:54AM EST
The 14-foot tall giant snowman has been built on Toulouse Crescent in Orleans.
OTTAWA -- The snow in the forecast this week is good news for one giant resident of Orléans.
Waldo, the 14-foot tall snowman, has been built in front of a home on Toulouse Crescent.
The giant snowman has become an annual Winter tradition in the neighbourhood. Last year, Stephanie Richardson dropped by for a photo with Waldo.
After a mild weekend, snow in the forecast on Wednesday will help keep Waldo alive for a while longer.
