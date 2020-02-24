OTTAWA -- The snow in the forecast this week is good news for one giant resident of Orléans.

Waldo, the 14-foot tall snowman, has been built in front of a home on Toulouse Crescent.

The giant snowman has become an annual Winter tradition in the neighbourhood. Last year, Stephanie Richardson dropped by for a photo with Waldo.

This is how you win winter!!! Giant snowman on Toulouse Crescent in Orleans. Had to stop for a pic! Definitely not a boring ‘burb. @StuntmanStu @MAJIC100Ottawa @ctvottawa @ottawacity pic.twitter.com/jJDlAyMs3b — Stephanie Richardson (@TepRichardson) February 18, 2019

After a mild weekend, snow in the forecast on Wednesday will help keep Waldo alive for a while longer.