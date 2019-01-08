

CTV Ottawa





The Ottawa Police Robbery Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying an alleged suspect following a commercial robbery on Bank St.

Police say the incident took place Friday, November 23rd around 7p.m. in the 800 block of Bank.

The female suspect, believed to be in her 30s, is described as having long black curly hair and dark skin. She was seen wearing a black coat and police say she rides a bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext.5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.