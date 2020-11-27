Advertisement
Ottawa Police search for missing woman, last seen in Barrhaven
Published Friday, November 27, 2020 2:55PM EST
Ottawa Police are searching for Maryan Abdi. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 29-year-old woman.
Maryan Abdi of Ottawa was last seen early Friday afternoon in the area of Longfield Drive and Beatrice Drive in Barrhaven.
Police say Abdi's family is concerned for her safety.
Abdi is described as a Black woman, 5'6". Police say Abdi is deaf and autistic.
Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Maryan is asked to call the Ottawa Police Central Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.