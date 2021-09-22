OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 82-year-old man.

Aurel Poulin was last seen around 12 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Albion Road, near Walkley Road.

Police say Poulin has dementia and may be disoriented. He is known to frequent the Blossom Park, but could be anywhere in Ottawa.

Poulin is described as a white man, approximately 5'2", slim to medium build, with short white balding hair and no facial hair. He has a distinct scar on his forehead.

Police say he was last seen wearing a white collared button up dress shirt with blue stripes and grey pants. He walks with a cane and may be wearing a Toronto Blue Jays baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Poulin is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.