OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old, who has been missing for three days.

In a statement, police said Iqqali Maatiusi was last seen on Nov. 16 on Montreal Road.

"There are concerns for his safety," police said in a statement.

Police say Iqqali is a young Inuit man, 5’5", 230 lbs, with brown eyes and short black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a dark tuque, dark jacket and dark sweatpants.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Iqqali is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.