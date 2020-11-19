Advertisement
Ottawa Police search for missing 14-year-old, last seen three days ago
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 4:23PM EST
Ottawa Police say Iqqali Maatiusi was last seen on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old, who has been missing for three days.
In a statement, police said Iqqali Maatiusi was last seen on Nov. 16 on Montreal Road.
"There are concerns for his safety," police said in a statement.
Police say Iqqali is a young Inuit man, 5’5", 230 lbs, with brown eyes and short black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a dark tuque, dark jacket and dark sweatpants.
Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Iqqali is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.