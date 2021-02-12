Advertisement
Ottawa police officer charged with assault in connection to two domestic incidents
An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- An Ottawa police officer has been suspended from duty after being charged with assault.
Ottawa police say it charged one of its members in relation to recent domestic incidents – one in December 2020 and one this month.
The officer is charged with assault, mischief and careless storage of a firearm.
Police say the charges relate to off-duty incidents.
Police aren’t releasing the officer’s name in order to protect the victim’s identity.
The Ottawa Police Service Professional Standards Unit has launched a conduct investigation under the Police Services Act.
In a statement, the Ottawa Police Service says it, "takes the issue of violence against women very seriously."