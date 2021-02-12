OTTAWA -- An Ottawa police officer has been suspended from duty after being charged with assault.

Ottawa police say it charged one of its members in relation to recent domestic incidents – one in December 2020 and one this month.

The officer is charged with assault, mischief and careless storage of a firearm.

Police say the charges relate to off-duty incidents.

Police aren’t releasing the officer’s name in order to protect the victim’s identity.

The Ottawa Police Service Professional Standards Unit has launched a conduct investigation under the Police Services Act.

In a statement, the Ottawa Police Service says it, "takes the issue of violence against women very seriously."