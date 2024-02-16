Ottawa Police looking to identify vehicle of interest in west end shooting

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public to help in identifying a vehicle of interest in connection to the shooting that happened near an elementary school in Ottawa's west end last Sunday.

The city's police service says at around 7:15 p.m., police received a call reporting shots fired in the area of Woodroffe Avenue and Field Street. When they arrived on scene, they found "multiple shell casings."

While there were no injuries reported, police are looking to speak with anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of the suspected vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a four-door, 2012 Honda Civic, white in colour with Ontario licence plate CZFL835. Police add that the front bumper and licence plate are missing and there may be further damage to the front end of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

The principal of St. Daniel Catholic Elementary School, Mark Kennedy, sent a letter to parents on Monday about the shooting.

"Neighbours in the vicinity heard gunfire and promptly contacted the police," said Kennedy.

"Upon investigation, the police discovered that someone had damaged the school's fence; this will be fixed as soon as possible."

With files from Josh Pringle