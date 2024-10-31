Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in Sussex Drive assault

The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an alleged assault that happened on Sussex Drive near Guigues Avenue last summer.

It happened on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m.

Police say the suspect was allegedly on his bicycle when he rode past a man. The suspect then shouted at the man and assaulted him, before riding away on his bike southbound toward Mackenzie Avenue, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 35 and 40 years old with a medium build. He was wearing a long sleeve navy blue jacket, black bike shorts, black bike shoes and an orange helmet, at the time the incident happened. His bicycle is described as a black mountain bike with a large black bag on the back of it.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 5166, or to leave a tip anonymously at Crimestoppers.ca.