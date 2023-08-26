Ottawa police looking to hire 145 new officers a year over next three years
The Ottawa Police Service wants to hire 145 police officers a year over the next three years to cover attrition and expand resources for special events, traffic, cybercrime, neighbourhood resource teams and other policing needs.
A strategic planning report for 2023-2026 was presented to the Ottawa Police Services Board during a special meeting on Friday. The Ottawa police 'Community Needs Survey' found one-third of respondents were satisfied with the level of service provided by police. Staff say one of the most frequent recommendations in the survey was increasing staffing levels.
"From Carp to Vanier to Orleans to Riverside South we hear a consistent theme, residents want to see more of our officers to address their specific priorities," Chief Eric Stubbs said.
"We need to develop public safety measures that fit the needs of each community. This includes adopting a police response for rural, suburban and urban areas of the city."
Deputy Chief Steve Bell outlined the hiring plan for the next three years, telling the board that, "We're facing significant staffing issues that are resulting in shortages and service gaps."
Here is a look at the hiring plan for the Ottawa Police Service over the next three years
- 75 officers a year to cover attrition (225 total). Bell says the hiring to cover attrition would come from existing budgets.
- 40 officers a year for "stabilization" of the Ottawa Police Service, including backfilling WSIB/LTD and parental leaves (120 total to fill existing positions).
- 25 officers a year for "growth" (75 total).
- 15 officers a year for "event response" (45 total). The report says the event response includes a new deployment model for demonstrations. Bell says Ottawa police are working with federal partners to support the new event response.
Bell told the committee the 25 officers a year for growth are needed to address "emerging priorities", including staffing a new cyber crime unit and expanding the traffic unit.
The plan calls for the Ottawa Police Service to hire 145 new officers a year in 2024, 2025 and 2026. Bell says the plan would cost $17.8 million over three years.
The report for the Ottawa Police Services Board says calls for police service have increased 23 per cent in 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Staff say the crime rate has increased 16 per cent so far this year, while the violent crime rate increased 4 per cent.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | A structure and a trailer have been lost to a wildfire burning out of control in Hay River, N.W.T.: town's mayor
A wildfire burning out of control in Hay River, N.W.T., has destroyed one structure and one trailer, the town’s mayor says.
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
Canada's LePage, Warner claim gold, silver in decathlon at world championships
Canada's Pierce LePage and Damian Warner claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the men's decathlon at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
'I felt like we were being taken advantage of': Canadians seek travel refunds amid natural disasters
Some Canadians are struggling to recoup thousands of dollars from their cancelled travel plans as a series of natural disasters causes widespread destruction in Canada and elsewhere.
U.S. team to digitize Quaker boarding school records, drawing inspiration from Canada
A coalition advocating for Indigenous Peoples forced to attend boarding schools in the United States is planning to digitize 20,000 archival pages related to schools that were operated by the Quakers.
Canada's Marco Arop claims gold in men's 800m at World Athletics Championships
Canada's Marco Arop struck gold in the men's 800 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
Two years ago, a Jays player was ready to quit professional baseball. Now, he's making MLB history
Two years before Davis Schneider made MLB history, becoming the first player in the sport to collect nine hits and two homers in his first three games, he was on the verge of quitting professional baseball.
No timeline for end of all evacuation orders in West Kelowna, fire chief says
While evacuation orders continue to be rescinded across the Central Okanagan Regional District, West Kelowna's fire chief says there's no timeline for when everyone in the hard-hit city will be allowed to return to their properties.
Donald Trump's 'angry' mugshot stays true to his character while fuelling campaign spectacle: experts
Donald Trump's deadly stare in his now historic mugshot is all part of his 'tough guy' performance, experts say, as the former U.S. president wastes no time taking advantage of the spectacle of his arrest.
Atlantic
-
‘It’s been great’: Country fans not bothered by rain or mud at YQM Festival
For the third straight day, over 20,000 country music fanatics gathered in a grassy, and muddy, field in Dieppe.
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Nova Scotians prepare to face another rainfall warning
With the many rainfall warnings in Nova Scotia this summer, many people are preparing for the upcoming weather.
Toronto
-
Two years ago, a Jays player was ready to quit professional baseball. Now, he's making MLB history
Two years before Davis Schneider made MLB history, becoming the first player in the sport to collect nine hits and two homers in his first three games, he was on the verge of quitting professional baseball.
-
Three teachers' unions reject Ontario's proposal to land new contracts and avoid strike
Unions representing most Ontario teachers are rejecting a pitch for binding arbitration to land new contracts and prevent possible strikes.
-
Man in critical condition after East York stabbing
A man has been critically injured in a stabbing in East York.
Montreal
-
MISSING
MISSING | Public asked to check their backyards, sheds and balconies for missing Pierrefonds man
Montreal police are intensifying their search for M. Makram Ebeid, an 85-year-old West Island man who has been missing since Thursday evening.
-
Receiving death threats not regular part of Quebec elementary teacher's job: tribunal
The psychological harm suffered by a Quebec elementary teacher after a student brought knives to school and told classmates he planned to kill her was a workplace injury, the province's labour tribunal has ruled.
-
Suspicious deaths under investigation in Lower Laurentians
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating several suspicious deaths in the Lower Laurentians.
Northern Ontario
-
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
-
Two arrested in northern Ont., 3D printed firearms, drugs seized
Ontario Provincial Police together with local law enforcement agencies made several recent arrests as part of a nation-wide operations cracking down on the manufacturing and trafficking of privately-made firearms.
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
London
-
Chatham, Ont. storm which downed dozens of trees classified as EF0 downburst
Nick Kamarlingos and his wife Nancy had decided to move from the front room of their house to the kitchen just moments before a tree crushed the front of their Gregory Drive home.
-
Popular game show host Bob Barker has died, publicist says
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.
Winnipeg
-
MPI prepares for anticipated strike amid hail damage claims
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is preparing for a potential strike as it deals with a high volume of insurance claims from last Thursday's hailstorm.
-
'Always changes in life': Winnipeg priest promoted
A Winnipeg Catholic priest has received a promotion, giving him a much larger congregation to care for out west.
-
First West Nile Virus case of the year found in Manitoba
The Manitoba government has flagged the province's first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year.
Kitchener
-
Police looking to identify individuals following assault in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are looking to identify several people following an assault last week in Waterloo.
-
Barn fire near Arthur kills cattle, collapses building
Fire officials say cattle have died following a barn fire near Arthur on Saturday afternoon.
-
G2 driver in mother’s Mustang stopped going 199 km/h: Police
Ontario Provincial police say a 19-year-old G2 driver was stopped going nearly double the speed limit while driving in his mother’s mustang on Highway 8 near King Street.
Calgary
-
Calls to 'search the landfill' grow in Calgary during MMIW vigil
A group gathered at the East Calgary Landfill on Saturday to pray, heal and to call for a 2016 criminal investigation to be re-opened.
-
Dozens of dogs make a splash at North America Diving Dog Regional Competition
Dogs of all breeds and sizes sprinted down a pool deck and leapt into the water for distance and speed events just east of Calgary on Saturday at the North America Diving Dog Regional Competition.
-
Canada's Marco Arop claims gold in men's 800m at World Athletics Championships
Canada's Marco Arop struck gold in the men's 800 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sees jump in property crime, thefts: police data
The city is seeing more cases of property crime, according to data released during the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners board meeting on Thursday.
-
Saskatoon police to host free BBQ and 'Meet the Motor Cops' event
On Sunday afternoon, The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) will be hosting a ‘Meet the Motor Cops’ event at the Brighton Save-on-Foods.
-
Rabid bat confirmed in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Dog owners are encouraged to ensure their pet is up to date on their rabies vaccinations after a bat infected with the fatal disease was found in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton at capacity for evacuees, closing registrations
The city says it can't take any more evacuees at the Edmonton Expo Centre.
-
Police warn public over release of 'violent sexual offender' in Edmonton area
Edmonton police are warning the public about the release of a "convicted violent sexual offender," who they believe will commit another offense while in the community.
-
Canada's Marco Arop claims gold in men's 800m at World Athletics Championships
Canada's Marco Arop struck gold in the men's 800 metres at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
'Unsung heroes': Hundreds work to restore services in Okanagan, Shuswap
Electricity, gas, telecommunications, and drinking water have all been impacted by the aggressive wildfires that destroyed hundreds of homes in B.C.'s Okanagan and Shuswap regions.
-
No timeline for end of all evacuation orders in West Kelowna, fire chief says
While evacuation orders continue to be rescinded across the Central Okanagan Regional District, West Kelowna's fire chief says there's no timeline for when everyone in the hard-hit city will be allowed to return to their properties.
-
Mission closes municipal forest due to 'extreme' wildfire risk
The City of Mission has closed off access to its municipal forest, citing "extreme wildfire risk."
Regina
-
'It's taken a lot of my friends': Regina man shares his experiences with fentanyl
With fentanyl seizures currently at a record high in Regina – one man is trying to raise awareness of the deadly opioid's effects.
-
New stop signs installed at Regina's Victoria Square mall for pedestrian safety
To keep the parking lot safe, the Victoria Square Shopping Centre announced that they have installed new stop signs near the JYSK crosswalk.
-
Dozens don blue shirts for Brain Boogie fundraiser in Regina
Regina residents got together on Saturday morning to take part in the 21st annual Brain Boogie fundraiser.