Ottawa

    • Ottawa police looking for crowbar-wielding suspect in Merivale bank robbery

    Ottawa police are looking for anyone who might have information about a suspect in a bank robbery on Saturday.

    Police said Sunday morning that officers were called to a Bank of Montreal branch on Merivale Road Saturday after a man approached a teller while waving a crowbar. The suspect left with $6,000.

    He's described as white, 45 years old, and he was wearing a ski mask at the time. No other details were immediately available.

    Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police.

