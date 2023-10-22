Ottawa police looking for crowbar-wielding suspect in Merivale bank robbery

Ottawa police are looking for anyone who might have information about a suspect in a bank robbery on Saturday.

Police said Sunday morning that officers were called to a Bank of Montreal branch on Merivale Road Saturday after a man approached a teller while waving a crowbar. The suspect left with $6,000.

He's described as white, 45 years old, and he was wearing a ski mask at the time. No other details were immediately available.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police.