Ottawa police look to draft 2023 budget with 2.5 per cent increase
Money for the Ottawa Police Service will be one of the major topics of discussion during the first Ottawa Police Services Board meeting of 2023.
Board members will vote on a recommendation Monday afternoon to direct staff to prepare the draft operating and capital budgets based on a 2.5 per cent tax increase and an estimated 2.2 per cent increase in taxes resulting from growth in the assessment base. The 2.5 per cent increase was a direction from Council in December.
The report for Monday's meeting says staff have met with all directorate budget managers to ensure that budget requirements have been identified and prioritized.
"The recommendation for a 2.5 per cent tax levy increase is to enable the growth in resources to be consistent with the Mayor's plan for a 100-resource increase for the OPS," the report says.
A report tabled in August on the "staff stabilization plan" called for 80 to 95 new police resources in 2022/23, which are already funded and are currently vacant due to the 2021 hiring freeze, retirements and resignations. The report called for 60 new frontline resources a year in 2024, 2025 and 2026.
A 2.5 per cent tax increase for police would cost the average property taxpayer an additional $17 this year.
The police budget will be tabled on Feb. 1.
Police asks to spend $1.4 million on new Tasers, cartridges
The Ottawa Police Service is looking to buy 275 new Tasers this year to replace aging weapons.
A report for the Ottawa Police Services Board recommends the service spend $970,000 for 275 Conducted Energy Weapons, and $471,200 for 8,000 CEW cartridges to meet operational and training needs.
The Ottawa Police Services Board approved the purchase and deployment of Conducted Energy Weapons in 2002, and in 2018 approved the expansion of the deployment model to include all sworn members which would require 1,300 CEWs.
Last year, the service reviewed its CEW deployment model with the goal of maintaining the optimal amount of CEWs at the lowest cost, while "still ensuring public and officer safety", the report says. The policy change prompted OPS to reduce its inventory to 1,090 operational units in 2022.
The report, submitted by Chief Eric Stubbs, says CEWs have a five-year lifespan according to the manufacturer, and all weapons are removed from operational service at the end of the five-year useful lifespan.
"OPS Legal Services advises against the practice of using CEWs beyond the manufacturer's useful lifespan because of associated legal and liability risks," the report says. "In addition, the manufacturer ceases to support devices once they reach the end of their useful lifespan, which includes firmware updates."
Police say there were 140 calls for service in 2022 involving a CEW. The report says 59 of those encounters, involving violent, assaultive subjects, resulted in compliance frollowing the display of a CEW by a officer. Police say all 140 incidents were resolved with no significant injuries to officers or the public.
Last year, the service purchased 400 CEWS at a cost of $1.8 million. The report says the delivery of the allotment was delayed by nearly 12 months due to supply chain issues.
"The additional purchase of 275 CEW units will ensure that the OPS maintains the required number of CEWs operationally required through 2023," the report states, noting 160 units will reach the end of their lifecycle this winter and another 400 units will at the start of 2024.
Searching for new deputy chiefs
The Ottawa Police Service is preparing to launch the search for two deputy police chiefs, now that the new chief is in place.
A report for Monday's Ottawa Police Services Board meeting recommends hiring the executive search firm Odgers Berndtson to support the search, at a cost of $71,750.
There are currently two deputy chief vacancies at Ottawa Police Headquarters – one position in charge of the Community Policing Command and the other leads the Intelligence, Information and Investigation Command.
Deputy Chief Steve Bell has assumed the responsibilities of the Chief Administrative Officer, following the resignation of Blair Dunker.
Odgers Berndtson assisted Ottawa police with the search for the new chief.
