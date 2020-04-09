Ottawa Police lay charges in Meadowlands assault
Published Thursday, April 9, 2020 11:28AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 21, 2020 8:37AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say charges have been laid following an alleged assault in March.
Police say two men got into a fight at around 11:25 a.m. March 12, in the area of Meadowlands Drive and Fisher Avenue. One of the men hit the other on the head with an unspecified weapon, causing a serious injury.
The suspect then ran away.
Police had asked for the public's help identifying the suspect.
In an update sent Tuesday, April 21, Ottawa Police said a 20-year-old man was charged.
Timothy Garcia is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon.
He has been released on an undertaking.