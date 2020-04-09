OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say charges have been laid following an alleged assault in March.

Police say two men got into a fight at around 11:25 a.m. March 12, in the area of Meadowlands Drive and Fisher Avenue. One of the men hit the other on the head with an unspecified weapon, causing a serious injury.

The suspect then ran away.

Police had asked for the public's help identifying the suspect.

In an update sent Tuesday, April 21, Ottawa Police said a 20-year-old man was charged.

Timothy Garcia is facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

He has been released on an undertaking.