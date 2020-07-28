OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a suspect in an alleged armed robbery on Baseline Road in March has turned himself in.

Police said the suspect had entered a store on Baseline Road, near Clyde Avenue, at around 10 p.m. March 3 and allegedly stole several items.

Police also claim the man threatened a loss prevention officer with a can of mace before leaving the store.

In a press release, police said the suspect turned himself in Tuesday morning.

Ottawa police were seeking two other suspects, but they now say they are no longer seeking any other suspects.

Timothy Garcia, 20, is facing weapon possession and armed robbery charges.

He was released on an undertaking and is due in court in September.