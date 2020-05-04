OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service is deploying a new neighbourhood resource team to the ByWard Market and Lowertown area this spring.

As part of the service’s overall community policing strategy, officers with the ByWard Market/Lowertown Neighbourhood Resource Team will address crime and maintain a visible presence in the popular area.

The team comprises of members from the previously known Bikes and Beats Team.

In a statement, Ottawa Police say officers will work with community residents, not-for-profit organizations, businesses associations and City of Ottawa staff to assess and address crime, social disorder and their underlying socioeconomic issues.

Last fall, Ottawa Police launched three Neighbourhood Resource Teams in Vanier/Overbrook, Heron Gate/South Ottawa and the Carlington/Caldwell area.

Two new Neighbourhood Resource Teams will rolling out this fall in Centretown and Bayshore.