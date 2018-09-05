

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Police issued 14 warnings for smoking marijuana in public during a long weekend enforcement blitz.

Police conducted a foot patrol enforcement blitz in the ByWard Market, Sandy Hill and Montreal Road areas over the weekend. They were joined by OC Transpo special constables and inspectors from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario. Police say the enforcement blitz was aimed at "disruptive and illegal behaviours in key areas of the city.

The warnings were issued for marijuana six weeks before recreational marijuana use will be legalized in Canada. The Ontario Government has said you will only be allowed to use recreational cannabis in a private residence. Marijuana use will be prohibited in any public place or motorized vehicle.

Police also made 71 liquor seizures and issued three warnings for excessive noise.

Seven tickets were issued for distracted driving and one for underage drinking.