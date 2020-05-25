OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have issued over 800 tickets for speeding and other driving infractions on Ottawa roads during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service launched “Operation Overwatch” on May 1 to target speeding on city streets.

“I would suggest dangerous driving, speeding and stunt driving is probably the number one public complaint we have received to date during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Chief Peter Sloly during Monday’s Ottawa Police Services Board meeting.

When the three-month “Operation Overwatch” blitz was launched on May 1, Police said they had seen an increase in speeding infractions and related complaints during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sloly says Ottawa Police have issued 822 tickets for speeding and other violations during the blitz. Thirty-six vehicles have been impounded for stunt driving.

Mayor Jim Watson said it was “unbelievable” that Ottawa Police had issued 800 tickets for speeding and driving infractions, adding he calls stunt drivers “stupid drivers.”

“I’m glad you’re continuing that push, because that’s, certainly from my colleagues at City Hall, the biggest complaint we often receive is about speeding,” said Watson during the Police Services Board meeting.

“With fewer cars on the road and the roads opening up, these stunt, or stupid drivers, are taking advantage of that. I’d encourage you to continue to put resources into the stunt driving and excessive speed.”