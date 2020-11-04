OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Arson Unit is investigating three recent fires in Vanier.

Police say, since Saturday, three fires have been reported in the area and investigators are looking into whether or not they're related.

The fires were reported on Hannah Street at 1:50 a.m. Nov. 4, Barrette Street at 5 a.m. Nov. 4, and Longpré Street at 3:50 a.m. Oct. 31.

The fire on Longpré Street spread to neighbouring homes and displaced several residents.

The arson unit, the Vanier neighbourhood resource team and frontline officers are focusing additional resources on investigating these fires, police said in a press release late Wednesday morning.

"We understand the concerns raised by the community about these incidents and the Ottawa Police take these investigations very seriously. Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed these incidents either personally or by viewing their home security footage for any persons on the affected streets before or after the time of the fires," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Arson Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3770.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.