OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are investigating after several reports of harassment on the paths near Britannia Beach.

A viral social media post claims on a man on a bicycle has been harassing women in the area and it warns others to watch out for him.

One Ottawa runner who spoke to CTV News Ottawa said she experienced it herself and has heard from several women that things like this are happening throughout the city.

"I've definitely been catcalled. People have been yelling at me. Men have said things to me when I'm running. It's definitely an always thing," said Katheryn Cochrane. "I think it's something that we as women just expect, unfortunately. You prepare for it and try to be as safe as possible but it's unfortunately a thing we have to deal with."

City councillor Theresa Kavanagh says the fact that the victims tend to be women shows there needs to be more education around sexism.

"We have to remind them of the importance of respect to women because it starts young, that idea that you can just bother people, that they're somehow worth less than you, or they have to take what you throw at them," she said. "This is the heart of the problem."

In a tweet, police say they are aware of the incident and an investigation is underway. Anyone who has experienced similar situations is encouraged to report them.