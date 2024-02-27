Ottawa police investigating alleged attempted car theft using tow truck

Ottawa police say officers arrested a tow truck driver who was allegedly unlicensed and towing away someone's car early Tuesday morning.

A person whose car was parked on the street saw their vehicle being hooked up to a tow truck at 2:30 a.m. and called police, suspecting it was being stolen.

Police arrested the tow truck driver in the area of Isabella and Elgin streets.

Police did not identify the driver, but said they had been involved in "previous incidents of unlawfully towing vehicles."

No charges were announced. In an email, Ottawa police said the matter remains under investigation.