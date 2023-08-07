Ottawa police investigating after person dragged by car near NAC
Ottawa police are looking for witnesses to a bizarre incident near the National Arts Centre on Saturday.
Video provided by police shows a somone exiting a red Cadillac that is parked on the side of a road before the driver takes off while the individual is still holding onto the rear passenger-side door. They are dragged for a short distance before the video ends.
Police said in a news release Monday that it happened near the Rideau Canal and the NAC at around 7:12 p.m. Saturday. The driver of the vehicle later struck a parked car before driving away in what police described as a "dangerous manner."
Ottawa police say they have safety concerns for those involved and are asking for help identifying and finding the people involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Central District Investigations office (613) 236-1222 x 5166 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Correction
A previous version of this article identified the person being dragged as a woman, but it's unclear who the individual who was dragged by the vehicle is. This article has been updated to reflect that.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
LRT SHUTDOWN
-
-
RAINFALL WARNING
RAINFALL WARNING | This week's storm could bring up to 75 mm of rain
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
Scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, to evacuate Korea jamboree ahead of storm
Tens of thousands of scouts, including hundreds of Canadians, will begin evacuating Tuesday from an international scouting jamboree along the country's western coast before the expected arrival of a typhoon.
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez expected to be sentenced for shooting Megan Thee Stallion
Rapper Tory Lanez could get a long prison term at his expected sentencing Monday after felony convictions for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of 'The French Connection' and The Exorcist,' dead at 87
William Friedkin, the Oscar winning director who became a top filmmaker in his 30s with the gripping "The French Connection" and the horrifying "The Exorcist" and struggled in the following decades to match his early success has died. He was 87.
As ambassadors seek answers from Poilievre, Tory caucus offers foreign policy hints
Ambassadors around Ottawa are looking for clues to decipher the Conservative Party's foreign policy, as leader Pierre Poilievre offers few hints of how he'd approach the world stage as prime minister.
Judge tosses Trump's defamation suit against writer who won sexual abuse lawsuit against him
A federal judge tossed out former U.S. President Donald Trump's countersuit against the writer who won a sex abuse lawsuit against him, ruling Monday that Trump can't claim she defamed him by continuing to say she was not only sexually abused but raped.
Fires on both sides of Adams Lake in B.C. prompt evacuation orders
Wildfires on both sides of Adams Lake in the B.C. Interior have prompted evacuation orders as crews continue to battle the blazes over the long weekend.
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at some of the factors behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
8-year-old Chicago girl fatally shot by man upset with kids making noise, witnesses say
An 8-year-old Chicago girl riding a scooter was fatally shot in the head by a man who was upset over noise, witnesses said.
Atlantic
-
Parts of Nova Scotia see record-breaking rainfall Saturday
An intense band of downpours and thunderstorms broke rainfall records for parts of Nova Scotia Saturday.
-
Unique street painting festival brings a new look to Moncton’s downtown
While the colourful street transformation isn’t permanent, the inaugural festival helped bring people downtown with it’s temporary one-of-a-kind art this weekend.
-
Byelection vote set for Tuesday in Nova Scotia riding of Preston
A byelection set for Tuesday in the Nova Scotia riding of Preston will see the province's Opposition Liberals try to retain a seat they've held for most of the last 20 years.
Toronto
-
Three arrested Sunday amid ongoing protest against Toronto Eritrean festival
Toronto Police say three people were arrested and later released unconditionally at a Sunday protest outside a downtown hotel connected to a controversial Eritrean festival.
-
House from Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is for sale in Toronto
A house featured in the 2010 cult hit film Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is for sale in Toronto.
-
Heavy downpours of up to 40 mm expected across GTA on Monday
Canada’s weather agency is warning residents in parts of southern Ontario, including the Greater Toronto Area, to prepare for heavy rain on Monday.
Montreal
-
Young man killed after being shot multiple times in downtown Montreal
A young man was seriously injured by more than one gunshot on Monday night in downtown Montreal.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Environment Canada issues alert for heavy rains for Montreal, other Quebec regions
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement for Montreal, Laval, and the surrounding regions on Monday, calling for 30 to 50 millimetres of rain to fall on Monday and Tuesday.
-
A truck struck and critically injured a man and woman in their 70s crossing the street in TMR
A man and a woman in their 70s are in critical condition after they were struck by a truck crossing the street in the Town of Mont-Royal.
Northern Ontario
-
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so far
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.
-
Most Ontario drivers consider speeding a problem, survey finds
A recently study, found that 51 per cent of Ontario drivers consider speeding as a big problem within the province.
-
Wildfire risks increasing across northern Ont.
There 27 active wildfires in the Northeast Region and fire hazard risk across the region is moderate to high, officials say.
London
-
‘Seven riders, six days, one mission’: Cyclists riding 1,000 km for children’s hospital
The first Great Lakes Ride (GLR) is underway, raising funds for programs at the Children’s Health Foundation in London, Ont.
-
Here's what's open and closed in London the Civic Holiday Monday
With the second long weekend of the summer finally here, Londoners are making plans for how they want to spend time with friends and family. As a statutory holiday, some businesses and city services will be operating but others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Civic Holiday Monday.
-
Local teen wins big at North American Indigenous Games
Evan Thomas from Munsee Delaware Nation, just west of St. Thomas, returned from the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax, NS., with nine medals.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm terrified': Leaf Rapids family must rebuild after intruders set house on fire
A Leaf Rapids family has lost everything, including their home, after a group of home invaders broke in to their house and set it on fire Wednesday morning.
-
'It's been magnificent': Volunteers make World Fire and Police Games a success
The World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) came to a close Sunday after ten days of athletic competition, and organizers, athletes, and volunteers all say Winnipeg has done an excellent job of hosting the international event.
-
Multiple fire crews respond to 'significant fire' at Logan Avenue warehouse
Multiple fire crews were called to a massive lumberyard warehouse fire that prompted evacuations and a smoke warning in Winnipeg's Dufferin industrial area early Sunday morning.
Kitchener
-
What’s open and closed in Waterloo region for the Civic Holiday Monday
The Civic Holiday Monday is upon us and despite most businesses being open, many may be operating on a holiday schedule with reduced hours.
-
Police investigate alleged LRT assault in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged assault on the LRT in Waterloo.
-
Investigation continues into ‘suspicious’ Kitchener fire: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are now treating a fire in Kitchener as suspicious.
Calgary
-
Lake Louise logjam forces temporary restrictions to legendary Banff destination
There's a long tradition of people flocking to the mountains for the long weekend, but Sunday, one of the world's most popular mountain towns reached its breaking point.
-
Calgary celebrates appointment to Order of Canada for philanthropist and humanitarian Mike Shaikh
A Calgary man was celebrated Sunday for being named to Canada's highest civilian honour.
-
Man in hospital following Monday morning shooting
Police are investigating after a shooting early Monday morning downtown.
Saskatoon
-
Special air quality statements in effect for southern Sask.
Northwesterly winds are yet again leading to reduced visibility and air quality concerns for southern Saskatchewan.
-
Riders snap three-game losing streak with win over Ottawa
The Saskatchewan Roughriders snapped their three game losing streak with a 26-24 win over the Ottawa RedBlacks Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
-
More Saskatoon homeless encampments recorded in 2023 than all of 2021: report
Saskatoon has already recorded more homeless encampments in the first six months of the year than in the entirety of 2021 – according to a recent report.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police issue warning over release of violent sexual offender
In a media release, EPS said it has "reasonable grounds" to believe Michael Cardinal will commit another violent offence again after he is released from jail.
-
'A story of tragedy': Vigil held Sunday for Beaumont mother Treasa Oberly
Dozens of supporters gathered outside a Beaumont church Sunday at a vigil for 40-year-old Treasa Lynn Oberly, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in July.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | Canada's inflation rate is falling, so why are grocery prices still so expensive?
Economists say there are a number of factors driving up food prices, but they expect food inflation to slow over time. Here's a look at some of the factors behind Canada’s high grocery prices and what to expect in the coming months.
Vancouver
-
1 dead after vehicle crashed into parked semi truck at Hwy 91 pullout in Delta
One person is dead after police say a vehicle crashed into a semi truck that was parked at the Highway 91 truck pullout in Delta.
-
Off-duty firefighter, 4 townhome residents hospitalized after blaze in Port Moody
An off-duty firefighter is one of five people who were sent to hospital after a blaze broke out in Port Moody, B.C. early Monday.
-
B.C.'s low-income renters facing hurdles while trying to access free AC units
Landlords are creating hurdles for some vulnerable people in B.C. who are trying to access a free air conditioner through a new government initiative, according to advocates.
Regina
-
Special air quality statements in effect for southern Sask.
Northwesterly winds are yet again leading to reduced visibility and air quality concerns for southern Saskatchewan.
-
Riders snap three-game losing streak with win over Ottawa
The Saskatchewan Roughriders snapped their three game losing streak with a 26-24 win over the Ottawa RedBlacks Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Nicolle Fire near Buffalo Pound Lake sees 3 fire departments respond
An uncontrolled wildfire near Buffalo Pound Lake was extinguished following the efforts of several fire departments from across the Regina area.