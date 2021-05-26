Advertisement
Ottawa Police investigate shooting in the Gloucester area
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021 11:48PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, May 27, 2021 12:02AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say officers are investigating after a man was shot on Palmerston Drive, in the Gloucester area Wednesday night.
Police say officers were called to Palmerston Drive and Ogilvie Road sometime around 9p.m.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area as officers investigate.
This is a developing story with more to come...