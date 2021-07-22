OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the stabbing death of a man in Nepean overnight.

Police were called to a home on Sherry Lane around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The victim’s identity has not been released and there is no information on any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is the 11th homicide in Ottawa in 2021.

This is a breaking news story.