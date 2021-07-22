Advertisement
Ottawa police investigate homicide on Sherry Lane in Nepean
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Thursday, July 22, 2021 7:52AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, July 22, 2021 10:03AM EDT
Ottawa Police investigating an overnight homicide on Sherry Lane in Nepean. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
Share:
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the stabbing death of a man in Nepean overnight.
Police were called to a home on Sherry Lane around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
The victim’s identity has not been released and there is no information on any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5493 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
This is the 11th homicide in Ottawa in 2021.
This is a breaking news story.