Ottawa police have issued 550 impaired driving charges so far this year

Ottawa police say a driver is facing an impaired driving charge following a multi-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end.

It's the 550th impaired driving-related charge issued by officers so far this year.

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Baseline Road and Greenbank Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say two drivers suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Newly released statistics show officers have issued an average of two impaired driving charges a day on Ottawa roads so far this year. Police say officers have laid 550 impaired driving-related charges between January 1 and Aug. 24.

"Do not put your life and the lives of others at risk, drive sober," police said.

The Ottawa Police 2022 crime report showed officers issued 535 charges for operation while impaired/low blood drug concentration violations last year.